EXCLUSIVE! Rashmi Singh, who plays Jay Soni aka Ishaan Kashyap's sister Ishika in Sasural Genda Phool 2, opens up on her character and much more

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. This has now become a trend in the television industry.

Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2, Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others were launched a while ago.

And now, the small screen is all set for another rocking season of popular show Sasural Genda Phool.

The makers are all set to be back with the second season, and fans can't be more excited.

Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna played the lead roles in the previous season.

With season 2, we will once again see Jay essaying the lead role, but this time, he will be paired opposite Shagun Sharma.

Apart from Jay, the makers have retained many faces from the previous season like Sooraj Thapar, Shruti Ulfat, Anita Kanwal, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Richa Sony, Rashmi Singh, Charlie Shivhare, and Ridhiema Tiwari.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rashmi Singh, who spoke at length about the show and much more.

Sasural Genda Phool is one show that people are hugely connected to. Tell us how you bagged this role.

I got an audition call from Sasural Genda Phool 2 almost two and a half months ago. The auditions were taken from home at that time. I gave the audition and I really liked the script. I just felt that I have to do this show. After the audition, I didn't get any calls for some days and I forgot about it. Then I got a call for the look test after a few days. I went for a look test and then I got a confirmation call that I am locked for the role. I was very excited because I have seen the first season of this show and I really liked it. And who wouldn't want to be a part of such a great show! I immediately said yes to this show.

The show is back with some known actors who are yet again set to play the same characters. How has been your experience with them?

Most of the actors from the previous season are retained in the show. Everyone is a senior and very well-known actor. As I was a new one to be a part of the show, I was a bit nervous as they already knew each other. I met the entire team on the day when a pooja was conducted on the set. We all gelled together on the first day itself. Everyone is very friendly. All of them made me very comfortable. I didn't feel that I am meeting all of them for the first time.

What can viewers expect from your character? Can you shed some light on your role like the name and who are you paired with? How relatable is your character?

I'll be playing the role of Ishika Kashyap in the show who is Ishaan's (Jay Soni) sister. In the first season, Ishika was shown as a college-going girl. So now, after years, there's a lot has happened in her life. Her story will uncover slowly. The audiences will enjoy seeing her. She has seen a lot of ups and downs. I am also enjoying shooting for my character.

The actress has previously appeared in shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Dwarkadeesh.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 is all set to hit the small screens from 7th December on Star Bharat.

The show is produced by Ravi Ojha Production Enterprises.

