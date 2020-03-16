EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will have a Pati Vs Patni special

We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 13:04
EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will have a Pati Vs Patni special

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Imlie and Anupama are once again against each other. Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her. Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucked to drown her.

We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look. Well, they had a lot of fun in those episodes, now the Sakhis had found a perfect song for themselves. As they chat on a video call. 

After the elimination we wil soon have an episode with Patis Vs Patnis of Star Parivaar. They will come in the theme of Black and Pink for the men and White and Green for the Ladies. 

Are you all excited?

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 13:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
#DebVir Goals! Fans want Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma back on-screen after watching VIRAL video
MUMBAI : Love is in the air for the couple Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki...
Maddam Sir: New TWIST! THIS new member replaces Haseena Malik as SHO in Mahila Police Thana
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Ooh La La! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra has something interesting to do with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Kanika Mann, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Maera Mishra is one of the most popular and stunning actresses in the entertainment industry! Despite Malishka'...
EXCLUSIVE! Veera decides to KILL Sejal by sending a Gurkha behind her after knowing that she is a Spy in Colors' Spy Bahu
Mumbai: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some exciting twists in the upcoming track of the...
Exclusive! Rajaa Betaa fame Sharanpreet Kaur Matharoo ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Also read: ...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Upcoming Trouble! Asha lands in trouble due to the machine
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
SAM
Hotness! Samaira Kapoor’s sexy bikini looks will surely blow your mind
Latest Video