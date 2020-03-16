EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will have a Pati Vs Patni special

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Imlie and Anupama are once again against each other. Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her. Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucked to drown her.

We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look. Well, they had a lot of fun in those episodes, now the Sakhis had found a perfect song for themselves. As they chat on a video call.

After the elimination we wil soon have an episode with Patis Vs Patnis of Star Parivaar. They will come in the theme of Black and Pink for the men and White and Green for the Ladies.

Are you all excited?

