EXCLUSIVE! Real-life couple and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt all set to be seen in Star Plus' upcoming show Smart Jodi?

Star Plus is all set to bring in an off-beat concept for a reality-based show which is titled, Smart Jodi. It not only blends in all the kinds of reality shows that viewers get to see on the channel but adds a hint of the most loved tv shows of Star Plus.

Well, the viewers will get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship.

They will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests and games as a couple. We have adored them in reel life, now it's time to know them in real life.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that real-life couple and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are all set to participate in the show.

We had also reported about the tentative couples that will be seen in the show like Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra, Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon, Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao, Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain among others.

Well, the couples may participate with their Reel or Real-life partners but the fun happens only when they go under the test of being smart or not.

