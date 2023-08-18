Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The audience loves all the characters in the show, especially Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. The show also stars Gaurav Khanna (Anuj), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj), Madalsa Sharma (Kavya), Muskan Bamne (Pakhi), Adhik Mehta (Adhik) and others like Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Asleshaa Sawant, and many more.

The fan base of the show is ever-expanding with so many actors and their performances to watch and fall in love with. Currently, the track of the show is focused on Pakhi going through an abusive marriage where Pakhi feels that Adhik still loves him but Adhik is only taking advantage of her feelings. Meanwhile, Romil and Anupama have come to support Pakhi and show her the reality.

Now, Tellychakkar got in touch with Muskan Bamne where she talked about the current plot, her experience with the plot and much more.

The track of the show is currently focusing on abusive marriage. While your character of Pakhi is silent, how would you in real life deal with such a person?

I would not tolerate of course because raising hands on someone is a big deal. Mostly, women stay silent because it then becomes a family issue and the word starts to spread around the society. This is what the story is trying to convey that girls stay silent for the sake of their family. In real life I would definitely not stay quiet. I would give a warning and if it still doesn’t work then of course I would take legal action.

The creators of the show have a way and timing of giving a message but how do you deal with the negativity online?

Honestly, I have not read anything as such. I don’t go and see what people are commenting. Even if people are commenting something negative, like currently Adhik’s character is getting negative comments, so as an actor, in a way we feel it’s good. We want people to hate our character so we are justifying it. So according to that, we enjoy people’s negative comments.

How has your chemistry with Adhik grown over time?

It’s good, I mean, according to the story, we became friends and then the story went ahead. He is good. He comes prepared for his role everytime, learns his lines and everything. He knows what he is doing and it’s good working with him.

This was our conversation with Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa. Tell us your opinion about the on-going track of the show, in the comments below.

