EXCLUSIVE! Reema Worah ENTERS StarPLus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'There is no substitute for being an ACTOR', Nivaan Sen OPENS UP on returning to daily soap with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story, we had exclusively updated about Virat's best friend, Nivaan Sen and Shafaq Naaz. The track has be intensifying the drama in the show.

Now, Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that Reema Worah will be entering the show in an interesting character. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in Ghum, Sai is also happy to get family love. Now Ninad, being her father, asks Sai what she wants as a gift in return for her achievement. When Sai asks for an expensive Smart TV which costs around 1 Lakh Rupees. Ninad Samrat and the rest of the Chavan family members are shocked to hear this big demand from Sai.

It would be interesting to see what Sai made such an expensive demand.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: OMG! Sai gets attacked by Virat’s CLOSE friend at a shopping mall

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com