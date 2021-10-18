EXCLUSIVE! Reena Aggarwal opens up on her love for advertising apart from actings, shares about her bond with Nakuul Mehta, says, "Anybody would be very comfortable working with him"

MUMBAI: Reena Aggarwal is presently seen playing the role of Vedika in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is being lauded for her stellar performance in the show as well as for her stylish avatar.

Vedika's character is shown as Ram's past love who he still can't get over while she has moved on and went on to marry someone else.

While this still remains a mystery to the viewers, however, soon, everyone will come to know about Ram and Vedika's painful past that will bring a huge twist in the story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Reena who spoke in length about her character in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

Any similarities between you and Vedika?

When I started shooting for the show, I felt that a lot of qualities of Ram match to me in real life. Like I am a rain lover in real life and I am super romantic. There's only one quality I guess, Ram doesn't give up on love and right now, it is a very evolving thought. It is a very complex question to answer. Other than that, I am a very happy person. I am extremely patient. The similarities I share with Vedika are her fashion sense and she is very honest and helpful.

Vedika and Ram's on-screen chemistry is loved by the viewers even though you guys are not together. The reason behind this magical bond?

My bond with Nakuul is very cordial. I haven't shot very much for the show till now. The track will now slowly progress. Nakuul is one of the sweetest co-actors I am working with now. He made me extremely comfortable during the first scene itself. I think it's also your experience, when you know your right emotion, you just hit it at the right spot. Not getting on to each other's nerves and being professional helps you a lot. The bond with Nakuul is nice. We don't really hang out with each other post our shoot but he is always smiling whenever we work together. Anybody would be very comfortable working with him.

Any alternate profession apart from acting?

Advertising is my first love. I am becoming a digital creator slowly and I am loving it. The best part is that I have a good amount of experience in advertising. I have shot for a lot of brands. So now when I shoot for a brand digitally, that experience really helps me. One can earn easily. It's an interesting job. I am really happy that we have social media these days and have several opportunities to earn money that way.

Reena has previously done shows like Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal?, Kya Mast Hai Life, Balika Vadhu among others.

