EXCLUSIVE! Reena Aggarwal opens up on what she does when she is not shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, opens up on her fashion choices and much more

MUMBAI: Reena Aggarwal is currently seen in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is portraying the role of Vedika in the show who was Ram's past love interest and is now Shashi's wife.

It still remains a mystery to the viewers why Ram and Vedika separated, however, soon, everyone will come to know about their painful past which will bring a huge twist to the story.

Reena's character graph has changed a lot with time.

The actress' character, which was completely positive in the beginning, eventually turned negative. This huge transformation of Vedika left the viewers surprised but they showered her character with equal love and praise.

Reena has often shared amazing things about her personal and professional life and TellyChakkar once again got in touch with the pretty diva who had some amazing things to share.

Do you feel Vedika will lose her impact if she once again turns positive in the show?

Yes, but I think there is a saturation level for everything. There came a point when people didn’t really like too much negativity. People loved my character even when it was positive. The viewers were interested to know mine and Ram's past love story. It takes time for a person to realize the mistakes and come back on track.

What do you do in your free time?

I don't have much time to focus on a lot of other stuff. But whenever I get time, I am into digital content creation. So I do brand promotions and create content. That keeps me busy. I am quite passionate about all this. I have a lot of interest in advertising. I do my ad shoots, brand promotions, and modelling work.

Who is your style inspiration in real life?

I feel very happy that people are loving my style in the show. I get a lot of messages on social media about my styling. People are loving Vedika's looks. I am a fashion lover in my personal life as well. That's one thing that I really like. Everybody inspires me to a certain extent and I have my own style. I like to create something on my own. If you understand your taste and your body type, it helps a lot to create your own style.

