Exclusive: Reena Pimpale and Premchand Singh roped in for Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI : SAB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which has witnessed many popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome new entries.

According to our sources, Reena Pimpale who has featured in Laal Ishq and Premchand Singh who last seen in Barrister Babu has been roped in for Maddam Sir to play cameos. They both will be seen as husband and wife in the show.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Pankhuri Swasthy, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

