EXCLUSIVE! Reena Roy and Neha Kakkar to grace Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows.

A lot of reality shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2.

The show is hosted by popular anchor Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict: Netizens hail the Singing reality show SuperStar Singer 2; say “This show defines the meaning of Reality show as the talent and format is so different and entertaining”

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains.

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants.

Taapsee Pannu, Imtiaz Ali, Niladri Kumar, Jayaprada, Zeenat Aman, Baba Ramdev, Asha Parekh among others were seen gracing the show.

And now, this week, Superstar Singer 2 will see Bollywood pop queen Neha Kakkar and veteran diva Reena Roy will be gracing the show.

How excited are you to see Reena and Neha in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict: Netizens hail the Singing reality show SuperStar Singer 2; say “This show defines the meaning of Reality show as the talent and format is so different and entertaining”