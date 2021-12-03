EXCLUSIVE! Rekha knew something special about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's cast

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: #NeilKiAish: Neil and Aishwarya's happily ever after moment

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, the duo is all set to get hitched and the beauteous has already begun with the rituals. 30th November was the big day for the duo and Neil Bhatt aka the Dulha is all set to get his Dulhan.

The duo hosted their reception yesterday in Mumbai and invited the whole cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, their other celeb friends and more. A special guest graced their reception that is Rekhaji. She not only gave them blessings and brought some really amazing gifts with her.

Well, apart from Neil and Aishwarya, Rekhaji had a special surprise for the whole Ghum cast she knew everyone with their character names. They were quite surprised to know that she knew them so well and she revealed that she has been following the show quite closely.

Also read: #NeilKiAish: You wouldn't take your eyes off Aishwarya's entry to the wedding aisle

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com