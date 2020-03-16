EXCLUSIVE! Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree, Sonali Bendre and Kirron Kher to judge Dance India Dance Super Moms?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Zee TV coming up with yet another season of Dance India Dance Super Moms soon.

The makers had rolled out a season of DID Super Moms a few years ago and are now all set for a new season.

Currently, DID Lil Masters Season 5 is running on the small screens.

The show is for kids between 5 and 14 years of age.

It is being judged by Sonali Bendre, Remo D'souza who is a grandmaster, and Mouni Roy.

Jay Bhanushali made a comeback as a host with the Dance India Dance season 5.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update on Dance India Dance Super Moms.

We have learned that DID Super Moms will be judged by Rem D'Souza who will be the principal judge, with Bollywood beauties like Kirron Kher, Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre who will be the jury judge.

Sonali has previously judged many reality shows and so has Kirron Kher. However, this will be the first time Bhagyashree will don the judge's hat for a reality show.

The actress is currently seen in Star Plus' reality show The Smart Jodi alongside her husband Himalay Dasani.

