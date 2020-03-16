EXCLUSIVE! Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree, Sonali Bendre and Kirron Kher to judge Dance India Dance Super Moms?

Sonali has previously judged many reality shows and so has Kirron Kher. However, this will be the first time Bhagyashree will don the judge's hat for a reality show. The actress is currently seen in Star Plus' reality show The Smart Jodi alongside her husband Himalay Dasani.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:02
EXCLUSIVE! Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree, Sonali Bendre and Kirron Kher to judge Dance India Dance Super Moms?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Zee TV coming up with yet another season of Dance India Dance Super Moms soon. 

The makers had rolled out a season of DID Super Moms a few years ago and are now all set for a new season. 

Currently, DID Lil Masters Season 5 is running on the small screens.

The show is for kids between 5 and 14 years of age. 

It is being judged by Sonali Bendre, Remo D'souza who is a grandmaster, and Mouni Roy.

Jay Bhanushali made a comeback as a host with the Dance India Dance season 5.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update on Dance India Dance Super Moms. 

We have learned that DID Super Moms will be judged by Rem D'Souza who will be the principal judge, with Bollywood beauties like Kirron Kher, Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre who will be the jury judge. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Jackie Shroff to grace Zee TV’s DID L’il Masters 5

Sonali has previously judged many reality shows and so has Kirron Kher. However, this will be the first time Bhagyashree will don the judge's hat for a reality show. 

The actress is currently seen in Star Plus' reality show The Smart Jodi alongside her husband Himalay Dasani. 

How excited are you for Dance India Dance Super Moms' new season? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Gear up for a new season of Dance India Dance Super Moms on Zee TV

Jay Bhanushali Zee TV DID DID Super Moms Remo Dsouza Dance India Dance season 5 Mouni Roy Sonali Bendre Kirron Kher Bhagyashree Himalay Dasani The Smart Jodi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sirf Tum: Love Is In The Air! Ranveer and Suhani’s romantic timeout
MUMBAI: Colors' TV popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Swaran Ghar: What! Swaran fed up of everyday drama, tells Ajit to leave the house
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Interesting! Take a look at never avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, DEET INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns...
Nima Denzongpa: Lovely! Nima sings lullaby to Krish, Virat gets to know more about Nima
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta is the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangan
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video