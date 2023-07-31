EXCLUSIVE! Revati Lele CONFIRMS separation with beau Adish Vaidya

Revati Lele and Adish Vaidya dated for several years before the couple called it quits recently.
Revati Lele

We all know that Adish Vaidya and Revati Lele were dating each other for a very long time. 

The duo made for one of the most cute couples of the Telly world. 

However, we recently came to know that all is not well between them and they have parted ways. 

When contacted Revati for the same she said, ''I would like to keep my personal life private and wouldn't want to talk more about it. But it is true that we are no longer together. Although I would like to wish him all the best for his future.''

Well, this is extremely sad for all the admirers of Adish and Revati. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

