Exclusive! Revenge fame Mansee Gupta ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6

We learnt that Mansee Gupta, who earned praise for her performance in the short film Revenge, has bagged a role in Naagin 6 to add spice to the storyline.

Mansee Gupta

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 which started on a grand note in February this year is working wonders.

It's been almost 6 months since the show has gone on-air, and the viewers are in love with the way the storyline is progressing.

We have also seen how the makers have brought many characters back into the show to make the show even more intriguing. 

And now, the show gears up for a new entry soon. 

However, the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us.

How excited are you to see her in Naagin 6?

Do let us know your views.

