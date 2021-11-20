EXCLUSIVE! Richa Sony Sumbhaniya opens up on bagging Sasural Genda Phool 2, spills interesting details about her character, and much more

MUMBAI: With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, the viewers can't contain their excitement.

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. This has now become a trend in the television industry. Some of the shows that deserve mention are Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2. Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others.

And now, the small screen is all set for another rocking season of the popular show Sasural Genda Phool.

The makers are all set to be back with the second season and fans can't be more excited.

Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna played the lead roles in the previous season.

With season 2, we will once again see Jay essaying the lead role but this time, he will be paired opposite Shagun Sharma.

Along with Jay, the makers have retained many faces from the previous season. Sooraj Thapar, Shruti Ulfat, Anita Kanwal, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Richa Sony Sumbhaniya, Rashmi Singh, Charlie Shivhare, Ridhiema Tiwari, among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Richa who spoke at length about the show and much more.

Your first reaction when you were offered the role?

Whenever the second season of any show is launched, the expectations are very high from everyone. There is a lot of pressure on the actors to perform and inculcate the entire thing. When the show was offered, I was very excited. Because when I was doing Bhagyavidhaata at that time, I got to know about this show, I knew about the show and I liked it. I felt that if I was not able to be a part of the show at that time, I will definitely grab the opportunity this time.

What can the viewers expect from your character?

I am playing the character of Rajni Kashyap. This character was earlier played by Bhairavi Raichura. I'll be paired opposite Jiten Lalwani who is playing Inder Kashyap's role. He is also a very senior actor. It's a very overwhelming thing for me as I am stepping into someone else's shoes. I also have to fit into the family that has already had that kind of a bond. I was a little sceptical also but I took it as a challenge and I thought I'll do my best. Bhairavi played the character in her own way and I'll have my own way to portray it. I am gelling well with the family and I am not finding anything difficult.

Are you ready for comparisons as the previous season was a huge hit?

Honestly, even the near and dear ones don't leave a chance to criticise us for a lot of things. Comparisons and criticisms from social media is no big deal. The people on social media are always looking for moments where they can draw comparisons and give their feedbacks. I have been trolled a lot in the past but I had taken it sportingly. I have taken social media trolls very positively. It doesn't affect me anymore.

Richa has previously worked in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Siya Ke Ram, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Muskaan, Jaat Ki Jugni, among others.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 is all set to hit the small screens from 7th December onwards on Star Bharat.

The show is produced by Ravi Ojha Production Enterprises.

