EXCLUSIVE! Richa Tiwari, Crime Patrol fame Cinderalla D'Cruz, Adalat actress Mehnaz Shroff roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Dangal TV's Crime Alert is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

The crime series highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

Well, now we have exclusive information about the show's next star cast for the upcoming episode.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that Richa Tiwari, Cinderalla D'Cruz and Mehnaz Shroff are roped in for the upcoming episode.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet.

Casting is done by renowned casting director Pradeep Rite.

