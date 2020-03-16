EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal APPROACHED for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Where many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer where they perform and on the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes they get eliminated from the show.

The show has nine successful seasons, the last one was telecasted in the year 2016 – 2017 and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap the show as the show didn’t get any interesting TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre-production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Nikki Tamboli and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Dance Plus host, Raghav Juyal has been approached for the show and if things work out then he would be seen as the participant in the show.

Now the breaking news is that Ridhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal have been approached for the show, as we have been seeing Simba in Naagin 6, the actor has gained massive fandom for his stint. It will be interesting to see what would be the whole list of participants for the show.

Well, the show is expected to go on air around August 1st week and many actors have been approached for the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

