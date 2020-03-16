EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal APPROACHED for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10?

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre-production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 14:16
EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal APPROACHED for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also read: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Where many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer where they perform and on the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes they get eliminated from the show.

The show has nine successful seasons, the last one was telecasted in the year  2016 – 2017 and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap the show as the show didn’t get any interesting TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre-production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Nikki Tamboli and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Dance Plus host, Raghav Juyal has been approached for the show and if things work out then he would be seen as the participant in the show.

Now the breaking news is that Ridhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal have been approached for the show, as we have been seeing Simba in Naagin 6, the actor has gained massive fandom for his stint. It will be interesting to see what would be the whole list of participants for the show. 

Well, the show is expected to go on air around August 1st week and many actors have been approached for the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 14:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit and Simba Nagpal APPROACHED for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati instructs the officer to check Saransh’s room, GPS overhears the conversation
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi and Mohsin Khan to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Where many celebrities are...
MTV Roadies 18 : Kya Baat Hai! Kevin Almasifar, Baseer Ali and Ashish Bhatia are the top three finalists of the show ?
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
EXCLUSIVE! Pandyas give a grand welcome to Dev and Rishita; Suman's health marks improvement with their return in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OH NO! Who will save Sai from getting married to Jagtap in Virat's absence?
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
Latest Video