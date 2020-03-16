Exclusive! Rinku Dhawan aka Chhaya of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii shares her memories about the serial and reveals what similarities she sees between her real and reel character

MUMBAI: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become a household name.

This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc., also became household names.

( ALSO READ : Throwback! When veteran actor Jeetendra praised daughter producer Ekta Kapoor for THIS amazing reason, deets inside )

There is good news for all the fans as the show will have a re-run on television the way Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is having currently.

The show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of August and will air from Monday – Sunday at 3: 30 pm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rinku Dhawan who essays the role of Chhaya and asked her about her memories from the show and what similarities she sees between her real and reel character.

What memories do you have from the show?

Kiran Karmarkar was one memory as we met on the show what happened next is all history. To be honest, besides Ali, I didn’t know anyone. The team was so different, I used to live in Chembur and at times we used to shoot for hours and I couldn’t go back home and at times my mother used to come and give me clothes at home. We used to have small rooms where 15 people used to be sharing that room. We used to hang out when others used to shoot and never used to be away from the sets of the show. I used to relate to the show as I also lived in a joint family and the story was also surrounding that.

What are the similarities you saw between your character and your real life?

No similarities at all, Chaaya was a very mean person but I am not like that in real life. We are polls apart. I used to think how mean is this woman but had to play her with conviction. The role was challenging and when Pallavi’s entry happened we had great chemistry since I had maximum scenes with her and it was great shooting for the show.

What changes do you see in the shooting pattern now?

Yes, there is a huge change in shooting patterns. These days we have time restrictions which we didn’t have back then. We had to complete shots in one shot. I don’t even remember Kiran and Sakshi ever going back home as they used to shoot for hours. But now we have 12 hrs shift and things are much more balanced. I took a break post my son's birth and then when I was back from my sabbatical I wanted to join this show only the production was quite supportive and they did understand my timings and worked around it.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WOW: Check out ‘Then and Now’ snaps of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii cast )