Exclusive! Rinku Karmarkar And Partiksh Rai roped in for Star Plus' new show Titli

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli” which will be airing soon. Vatsal Seth and Neha Solanki have been roped in to play the leads in the serial. As per sources, actresses Rinku Karmarkar and Pratiksha Rai have been roped in the show.
Rinku Karmarkar And Partiksh Rai

Many shows are being launched on television and now Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Titli”

Ved Raj produces the show under the production of Shoonya Square which is known to produce serials like Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, etc.

Not much is known about their characters but they would play pivotal roles.

Rinku Karmarkar is a well-known actress on television and she is best known for her roles in Yeh Vaada Raha, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Gupta Brothers, etc.

On the other hand, Pratiksha Rai is known for her roles like Pavitra Bhagya, Udann Sapnon Ki, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, etc.

The show is still in the pre–production stage and soon it will air on Star Plus.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

