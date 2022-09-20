EXCLUSIVE! Ripraj Chauhan to REPLACE Kunwar Vikram Soni in &TV's Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Ripraj will be stepping in Kunwar Vikram Soni's character who earlier used to play Anand in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:35
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have constantly kept you updated with all the latest happenings on your favorite TV shows.

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

The show has managed to garner rave reviews from its viewers.

 

We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.

TellyChakkar has always reported all the latest entries that happen in the show. 

We now have an exclusive report about an actor being replaced in the show. 

As per our latest sources, Ripraj Chauhan will now be seen in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Kunwar Vikram Soni is known for his roles in shows like Mahabharata, Suryaputra Karn, Gandii Baat Season 3 and many more.

Ripraj has done a show titled Sa Se Saraswati on Mahuaa Channel and appeared in Gandii Baat for ALT Balaji.

Are you excited about Ripraj's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:35

Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ronit Roy gets candid about his career; says "I will never say no to Ekta Kapoor, till my dying day"
MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is popularly known for his role as Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. That role also...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Challenging! A stubborn Bal Ganesh challenges Lord Vishnu
MUMBAI:It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Sad! From Gashmeer Mahajani to Karanvir Bohra, here is a list of TV actors who lost all their money and ran into major debts
MUMBAI: Celebs love to maintain their social status and spend a lot of money on their lifestyle. Due to spending extra...
Aww! Check out Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s adorable couple pictures
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwariya Sharma play Virat and Pakhi on Star Plus’ famous show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Rajesh and Vandana have a strong realization
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag and Prathna to be caught by Bapodra
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more