EXCLUSIVE! Ripraj Chauhan to REPLACE Kunwar Vikram Soni in &TV's Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Ripraj will be stepping in Kunwar Vikram Soni's character who earlier used to play Anand in the show.
Ek Mahanayak - Dr B Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.
The show has managed to garner rave reviews from its viewers.
We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.
We now have an exclusive report about an actor being replaced in the show.
As per our latest sources, Ripraj Chauhan will now be seen in the show. Yes, you heard it right!
Kunwar Vikram Soni is known for his roles in shows like Mahabharata, Suryaputra Karn, Gandii Baat Season 3 and many more.
Ripraj has done a show titled Sa Se Saraswati on Mahuaa Channel and appeared in Gandii Baat for ALT Balaji.
