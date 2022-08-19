EXCLUSIVE! Rishita's insecurities and Dhara's obsession with kids to make way for Janardhan in Pandya Niwas in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Dhara and Rishita will argue about who should receive everything first and not share it with Chiku now that Chiku has returned since she wants her daughter to be in the family's blood. She now feels uneasy with Chiku as well. Rishita has developed into a controlling mother as well. This will become a clear pass for Janardhan and Fui to come and influence Rishita again, will this create bigger differences between the family members?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
Currently, Shweta doesn't want the kid back but her mother threatens her that if she doesn't get Chiku back then they will leave her. Shweta's mother comes back to Pandya Niwas to take her grandchild back and later her father suggests that the Pandyas could take care of her as he realises that she needs a family who can take care of her and support her to come out of her painful past. He wants Chiku and Shweta to be with the family members and be happy till they find another suitor for her.

In the upcoming episode, While Rishita also delivers the baby and Pandyas all wishes finally come true. Rishita had confidence that Dhara would not pursue her child while Chiku was still there, but now that Chiku has been taken away, Rishita is once more uneasy because she is aware of Dhara's obsession with the children. In order to prevent the infant from becoming confused, she has prepared her own method of raising her daughter instead of doing it the way Dhara would like.

With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business.

