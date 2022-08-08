Exclusive! Rishton Ka Manjha fame Krushal Ahuja and veteran actor Surendra Pal bags Shaika's next for Star Plus

We have an exclusive update regarding a new Star Plus show which is going to be bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

2022-08-08
We have an exclusive update regarding a new Star Plus show.

Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films are bankrolling the show, but the details regarding the show are not yet revealed.

However, the exclusive update we have is that Rishton Ka Manjha fame Krushal Ahuja and veteran actor Surendra Pal have bagged the show.

The details regarding his role are not yet revealed to us. But supposedly their characters would bring in changes in everyone’s life in the show.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Harphoul Mohini, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie lttefaq Sey, and more.

How excited are you about this upcoming show on Star Plus?

Do let us know your views.

2022-08-08

Latest Video