EXCLUSIVE! Ritesh Malhotra aka Karan V Grover REVEALS who sets the mood on the sets of Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In a Rendez-vous with Karan V Grover, the dapper spoke about his character, who sets the mood on the sets and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on these responses:

Tell us something about your character

Ritesh Malhotra, the superstar, has been a star for a couple of years. He has a happening aura but is lonely and doesn't have his parents or a relationship. Zoon will make him meet Indu and remind him about love.

How would you handle a heartbreak or such serious situations in life?

To handle anything, if you don't have someone close, friends or family then you must seek professional help. It is important to heal and seek help in such situations.

Who's presence on the set, sets the mood?

The Set's ambience is always good, lately, when I have shot with Zoon, everyone gets extremely energetic and when Sandiip Sir comes everyone knows if we have either done something really bad or something really amazing while shooting.

