EXCLUSIVE! Ritesh Malhotra aka Karan V Grover REVEALS who sets the mood on the sets of Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 19:11
EXCLUSIVE! Ritesh Malhotra aka Karan V Grover REVEALS who sets the mood on the sets of Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat gets a time slot

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In a Rendez-vous with Karan V Grover, the dapper spoke about his character, who sets the mood on the sets and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on these responses: 

Tell us something about your character

Ritesh Malhotra, the superstar, has been a star for a couple of years. He has a happening aura but is lonely and doesn't have his parents or a relationship. Zoon will make him meet Indu and remind him about love. 

How would you handle a heartbreak or such serious situations in life? 

To handle anything, if you don't have someone close, friends or family then you must seek professional help. It is important to heal and seek help in such situations. 

Who's presence on the set, sets the mood? 

The Set's ambience is always good, lately, when I have shot with Zoon, everyone gets extremely energetic and when Sandiip Sir comes everyone knows if we have either done something really bad or something really amazing while shooting. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shireen Mirza to comeback with Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Sayli Salunkhe Karan V Grover Sandip Sikcand Sol Productions StarPlus Star Bharat Shireen Mirza Aryan Arora Kushagre Dua TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 19:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Love Is In The Air! Sayuri blushes while sharing her feelings with Kanha, the couple gets intimate
MUMBAI: The upcoming twist of Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela will show Kanha and Sayuri’s world changing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disappointment! Virat shattered with Sai’s drastic step
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist.Virat...
Apnapan: Superb! Nikhil introduces Pallavi as the head Chef of his restaurant
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is back with a sequel to the show titled as Apnnapan. Starring Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur the...
EXCLUSIVE! Ritesh Malhotra aka Karan V Grover REVEALS who sets the mood on the sets of Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai
MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled...
Spy Bahu: Plans and Plots! Sejal sees Farid happy for his baby, plans to use it against him
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Shocking! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for imitating the character Janice Hosenstein from Friends; Netizens call her ‘Bakri’
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved actresses from the new generation, over time the actress has...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for imitating the character Janice Hosenstein from Friends; Netizens call her ‘Ba
Shocking! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for imitating the character Janice Hosenstein from Friends; Netizens call her ‘Bakri’
Latest Video