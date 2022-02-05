Exclusive! Ritu Chaudhary Seth aka Aparna of Imlie reveals why she quit the show, shares a special message for Sumbul

MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhary Seth is a well-known actress in the field of television. She rose to fame with her role as Shobha Virani in the most successful serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She has been ruling the television screens with her performance as Aparna Tripathi in Imlie. But the actress has quit the show for a better opportunities.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her why she is quitting. She also had a special message for Sumbul.

Why did you quit Imlie?

The entire family track of the Tripathis has been sidelined, and the story has changed completely. Initially, the Tripathi family was a very strong and important part of the show, but now, it has lost its essence. So I have decided to move on and look for new projects.

If the track focuses on you and the Tripathi family, will you return to the show?

My loyalty will always lie with Four Lions. I have worked in many projects with them. If the track changes and they want me back, it all depends. I can’t say anything now. If I have signed a show by then, I won't be able to return.

You had a great bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie. Any message you have for her?

Sumbul and I have a great bond. We keep chatting, especially before the shoot begins. We still continue to do the same. She is such a young child. She is bound to make some mistakes on the way. I just want to let her know that I have her back no matter what. I am going to support her unconditionally. Whenever she needs me, I would just be a call away.

Any messages for fans as they would miss watching you on screen?

I just want to tell them that I am not going anywhere. I will be coming back soon. I would like to thank all of them for their love and support. I request them to continue loving me the same way.

Well, no doubt that Ritu Chaudhry Seth aka Aparana will be missed on the show as her character was loved by the audience.

