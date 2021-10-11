Exclusive! Ritu Chaudhary Seth aka Aparna Tripathi of Imlie talks about the festival of Navratri and how she celebrates it, shares a special message for fans

MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhary Seth is a well-known actress in the field of television. She rose to fame with her role as Shobha Virani in the most successful serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Aparna Tripathi in the successful serial Imlie.

The festive season of Navratri has begun and everyone is in the mode of celebrating this festival and playing dandiya with family and friends.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ritu and asked her what her plans were for this festival were and how would she be celebrating Navratri.

To which, the actress said that Navratri is a very special occasion for her. Since her daughter was born, she celebrates Ashtami. She does puja and washes her daughter’s feet. Even her little one enjoys this ritual as much as she does.

She further said that it’s a very beautiful time as the festive season and Dandiya begin, which her daughter enjoys a lot and so does she. It is just that now, it’s difficult to go and play anywhere, but she has some good old memories where she has gone to many dandiya places and have played garba and she misses all that now.

Ritu also mentioned that she loves going to all the Durga pooja pandals with family and friends. She misses dressing up and going out with friends and family and having a good time.

In the end, she has a lovely message for her fans where she wishes her fans “Happy and Safe Navratri” and it’s just a brilliant time to enjoy and with your loved ones and to have a safe one.

