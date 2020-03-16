Exclusive! Ritu Chaudhary Seth talks about exploring the digital world and the kind of characters she wants to essay in the future

Ritu a few months back said goodbye to the show Imlie. Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her view on exploring the digital world and the character she would like to essay in the future.
Ritu Chaudhary Seth

MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhary Seth is a well-known actress in the field of television. She rose to fame with her role as Shobha Virani in the most successful serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She had been ruling the television screens with her performance as Aparna Tripathi in Imlie. But the actress quit the show recently.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about what characters she would like to take up in future and her views on exploring the digital world.

Are you open in exploring the web world?

I would love to explore the web world and play new characters, I am already doing workshops and learning something new everyday. I am ready to give auditions and will say yes to roles that are comfortable for my daughter to watch.

In the future, what kind of characters would like to essay?

I have played a lot of urban characters, which are balanced and mature. Now, I would want to play something that is something different from me, a character that is rural, which will be very challenging for me to do.

How exciting was it to play Aparna, and what have you learned from the character?

Aparna as a character has gone through a lot of stages in these two years. The one thing I learnt from her is how she deals with every tough situation and grows to be a better person. She is a doting mother, and that is what I have learnt from her.

Well, there is no doubt that Ritu did full justice to the role. The audience loved her as Aparna.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

