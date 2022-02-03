EXCLUSIVE! Ritu Chauhan opens up on her role in Sony TV's upcoming show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, shares her experience of working with Vijayendra Kumeria and much more

MUMBAI : Sony TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye soon.

The show stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing the lead roles in this new drama series.

The makers had unveiled the promo a few days ago and it has received a great response.

The fans are thrilled to see Vidhi and Vijayendra once again teaming up for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye after Udaan.

Well, apart from Vidhi and Vijayendra, the show will also see a talented bunch of actors who will be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Ritu Chauhan is one of them who will be playing an important role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ritu who spilt some beans on her character.

What kind of character are you playing in the show?

My character's name will be Kashish in the show. I will be seen playing Vijayendra's sister in the show. It will be a grey shade role who is extremely dominating towards everyone. She even controls her husband. Let's see how my character turns out to be as the show's story progresses.

What made you choose this character? What were your thoughts when you were offered the role?

When I was offered this character, I definitely thought about doing it. I have done shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Piya Albela where I played a character on similar lines. I got a great response from everyone for playing a grey shade. That made me feel that I can portray such roles nicely.

You are playing Vijayendra's sister in the show. How did you develop the rapport?

My first scene with Vijayendra in the show. We did not rehearse much before the shot. The scene came out so well and naturally the essence of the character was felt. Our scene went so smoothly. We were perfectly coordinated with each other during the scenes. It was simply amazing.

I met Vijayendra for the first time on the sets of the show itself. I was extremely busy and couldn't attend the workshops. I was surprised to see that we haven't even met and our rapport is already created.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is all set to hit the small screens from 7th February onwards on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.



