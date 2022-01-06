EXCLUSIVE! Ritu Chauhan on the upcoming track in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Kashish will not support Armaan but will plan something against Prisha to kick her out from her brother's life

Ritu Chauhan who plays the role of Kashish in the show opens up on her character, shares about her bonding with Vijayendra and Vidhi.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 17:25
Ritu Chauhan

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye which hit the small screens a months ago has the viewers intrigued. 

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles. 

Ritu Chauhan is also playing a pivotal role of Kashish in the show. 

She is seen as Armaan's sister in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. 

Ritu's character Kashish has grey shades and the viewers have loving how her character has shaped up so far. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ritu who spoke about her character in the show, her bond with Vijayendra-Vidhi and much more. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha and Arman laugh at Saumya and continue their affair

How has your character according to you shaped up in the show so far?

I am liking how the character has been so far. I am somehow loving Kashish in every situation. She always has her own element in everything. As I see the episodes, I truly realized much better than Prisha. A lot of changes will be seen in the characters now. Kashish is more of a person with class. She always wanted the girl to be the standard of her family. 

Your brother Armaan is not playing it fair with his wife Saumya by having an extramarital affair. Being a sister, at what extent do you think he is wrong? Will you support him?

No, Kashish won't support him to get married to Prisha. She wants Saumya to take care of the kids. Prisha is very smart and Kashish knows this. Also, she never wants her brother and her family's name to get ruined in front of the world. As I have read the story ahead, Kashish is not supporting Armaan in all this. I feel Kashish will definitely play some smart trick and kick Prisha out of Armaan's life. 

How has been your bond with the star cast, especially Vijayendra and Vidhi?

I share a great bond with Vijayendra. I have a very good bond with both of them. Vidhi and Vijayendra have done so much work before as leads before Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. There are times when actors show tantrums. But that's not the case with these two. They behave pretty normal on set and are extremely cute. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oops! Armaan in trouble, Saumya suspicious about Armaan and Prisha’s relationship


 

Sony TV Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions Saumya Armaan Udaan Vijayendra Kumeria Vidhi Pandya MOSE CHHAL KIYE JAAYE Alka Kaushal Alka Badola Kaushal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 17:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Shivina's demise not JUSTIFIED in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is trending all over ever since the news of Shivina's character dying in...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Revati wants to send Saransh to jail, Preesha tries to stop her
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
GLAM QUEEN! Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt has fabulous range of kurtas, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Awesome! Look who's back on the sets of Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and Faisal Shaikh shoot a prank video
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Must Watch! Katha’s past introduced, Niti to marry a wrong guy
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Recent Stories
Relief! Rhea Chakraborty granted with permission travel by the NDPS court
Relief! Rhea Chakraborty granted with permission travel by the NDPS court
Latest Video