EXCLUSIVE! Ritu Chauhan on the upcoming track in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Kashish will not support Armaan but will plan something against Prisha to kick her out from her brother's life

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye which hit the small screens a months ago has the viewers intrigued.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles.

Ritu Chauhan is also playing a pivotal role of Kashish in the show.

She is seen as Armaan's sister in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

Ritu's character Kashish has grey shades and the viewers have loving how her character has shaped up so far.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ritu who spoke about her character in the show, her bond with Vijayendra-Vidhi and much more.

How has your character according to you shaped up in the show so far?

I am liking how the character has been so far. I am somehow loving Kashish in every situation. She always has her own element in everything. As I see the episodes, I truly realized much better than Prisha. A lot of changes will be seen in the characters now. Kashish is more of a person with class. She always wanted the girl to be the standard of her family.

Your brother Armaan is not playing it fair with his wife Saumya by having an extramarital affair. Being a sister, at what extent do you think he is wrong? Will you support him?

No, Kashish won't support him to get married to Prisha. She wants Saumya to take care of the kids. Prisha is very smart and Kashish knows this. Also, she never wants her brother and her family's name to get ruined in front of the world. As I have read the story ahead, Kashish is not supporting Armaan in all this. I feel Kashish will definitely play some smart trick and kick Prisha out of Armaan's life.

How has been your bond with the star cast, especially Vijayendra and Vidhi?

I share a great bond with Vijayendra. I have a very good bond with both of them. Vidhi and Vijayendra have done so much work before as leads before Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. There are times when actors show tantrums. But that's not the case with these two. They behave pretty normal on set and are extremely cute.

