EXCLUSIVE: Riya Bhattacharjee talks about her OFF-SCREEN BOND with her Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se co-actor Yesha Rughani!

MUMBAI: Riya Bhattacharjee is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.

In a small span of time, she has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in a negative light playing the role of Akriti.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Riya got talking about her bond with co-actress Yesha Rughani in the show.

She said, “My scenes are mostly with Manan Joshi. The cast had already started shooting and I came in after 2 months. So I was nervous of how things will fall into place or not. I initially used to shoot in the institute but I eventually started shooting with everyone and I must say that it is a different feeling when we are all shooting together. Yesha and I may be rivals on screen but off the screens we are very good friends. We all vibe well.”

Earlier, talking about her experience shooting for the show, Riya had mentioned, “I started playing a character which was very different from how she is showcased now. So the graph has seen a lot of ups and downs. Earlier, Akriti was an assistant of Anubhav and after two months she became his wife. So the journey has been a challenging one so actually it is a nice and new experience. I took some time to get into the character because I had to understand how exactly I had to bring the character to light.”

