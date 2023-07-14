EXCLUSIVE! Riya Sharma on finding relatability to her character Tarapriya in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare: Portraying her has allowed me to tap into my own emotions and bring authenticity to the role

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 11:57
emotions and bring authenticity to the role

MUMBAI :Riya Sharma is impressing everyone with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Se Pare.

The actress is seen playing the lead role and is paired opposite actor Ishaan Dhawan.

Fans are in love with Riya and Ishaan's on-screen camaraderie.

The show which started a few months ago is working wonders on small screens.

Dhruv Tara is quite different from the typical saas-bahu dramas which is why the viewers are loving it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Riya who spoke about her journey in the show so far. The actress also expressed her excitement of Dhruv Tara achieving a milestone.

Is your character relatable to you?

Absolutely, my character is relatable to me in many ways. Like her, I believe in the power of love, the importance of embracing new experiences, and the significance of adapting to change. Portraying her has allowed me to tap into my own emotions and bring authenticity to the role. Just like Tara, I too share a profound devotion to Lord Kanha, and this striking similarity further strengthens our connection. Both in reel and real life, our shared faith brings a sense of spirituality and guidance that adds depth to our characters and personal journeys. It's a beautiful parallel that resonates deeply within me.

One quality of Tara you would like to adapt in real life.

One quality of Tara that I would like to adapt in real life is her unwavering optimism. Despite the challenges she faces while adjusting to the present, she always finds a silver lining and approaches every situation with a positive mindset. It's something I admire and strive to incorporate into my own life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

