Exclusive! Rohan Mehra talks about feeling blessed to be working on the first day of the new year, talks about his upcoming Bollywood movie with the legendary Dharmendra and his web series Class 2020

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra is a very well-known name in the world of the entrainment business. He rose to fame with his performance in the most acclaimed show on television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he essayed the role of Naksh Singhania, and within no time, he became a household name.

Post his exit from the show, Rohan took part in the biggest reality show of the country Bigg Boss Season 10, where he played the game in a dignified manner. The actor went a long way in the game. The audiences loved him on the show. He shot to fame, and his fan following increased to another level.

These days, he is flooded with offers and has a handful of work. He is busy shooting for music videos, web series, and movies.

( ALSO READ :I would love to play Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, says Rohan Mehra )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how he feels to be working on the first day of the new year. We also asked him about his upcoming projects.

How did you spend New Year’s Eve?

I was in Goa with my best friend, who had come down from the USA after two years. It was fun and I had a good time.

How are you clocking in the first day of the year?

I am happy and I feel blessed that I am working on the first day of the new year. I was in Patiala to shoot for a Punjabi song. I love to work on the first day of the year. I had an amazing time shooting for the song in the land of Punjab.

Could you share some details of the song that you are shooting?

It’s a Punjabi song sung by Zublee Baruah. I will feature with Rumman Ahmed, who has sung the famous song Khaab Girl. It’s a song that has a lot of Punjabi dance. It was fun shooting for the song with a lot of tasty Punjabi food. Now, I am on the way to Amritsar to meet my family and spend time with them.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am shooting for many web series and music videos. I am doing a music video with Raftaar and Himanshi Khurana. Moreover, my web series Class 2020 Season 2 will be streaming on Alt Balaji in February 2022.

I also have a Bollywood movie titled Khali Bhali, where I play a ghost. It also features the legendary Dharmendra and Vijay Raaz, but due to the COVID situation, it is stuck. I am hoping it releases soon.

What is your wish for the year of 2022?

I want to work on good projects and have a rocking professional life. As far as COVID is concerned, I wish everything becomes normal someday as it gets difficult to do anything. I can’t have a meeting and can’t go for an audition. Traveling becomes an issue as it’s all messed up. But hoping that 2022 has a lot of positivity in store for all of us in spite of these tough situations.

Well, it seems like Rohan had a good start to the new year and 2022 seems to be a promising year for him. We are sure his fans are waiting early to watch him on screen again.

We wish Rohan all the Best for his upcoming projects.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : This is what Rohan Mehra would do if one messes with his sister Ashnoor Kaur)