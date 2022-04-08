Exclusive! Rohit Bakshi talks about his experience of working with Balaji Telefilms and reveals if he is worried about the trolls coming his way for his character in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

MUMBAI: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the homely characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become a household name.

This was the first serial that led to the advent of the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc, also became household names.

There is good news for all the fans as the show will have a re-run on television the way Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is having currently.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit Bakshi who essayed the role of Shikhar Mehra and asked him about the differences between shooting back then and now, and he also spoke about his experience of working with Balaji Telefilms.

Do you see any differences between shooting back then and now?

To be honest the shooting is the same as we have the pressure of telecast and the extension thing. We have to deliver the product on time and the story is also the same saas – bahu drama. Nothing has changed the only difference is that back then we were new and today we are seniors on the sets of the show.

How has the experience been working with Balaji Telefilms?

The experience has been good as a professional actor it’s always a good time to work with them and I look forward to working with them again. It’s always been a great experience to work with the production house and the popularity an actor gets from the show is ineradicable.

Since your role is negative are you afraid of the trolls that would be coming your way?

One shouldn’t take trolls seriously as it’s only a character and they know about it, we are not the same person in real life. Trolls will happen as that’s what haters love to do. One needs to take it with a pinch of salt and ignore these things. It shouldn’t affect one. But at times actors do get carried away but when I talk about myself I try to stay away from it.

Well, these days Rohit is seen in Television’s number one serial Anupamaa and the fans would get to see him again in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

