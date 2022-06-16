EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more

MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens.

With every season, the makers have made sure they make it even more interesting and challenging than the previous one.

Rohit Shetty who has been successfully hosting the show for several seasons is once again back as a host and a mentor to the contestants.

The makers have chosen a lot of popular actors from small screens who are all set to show their daredevil avatars.

Furthermore, with a new season, the contestants will be facing a new set of challenges.

Rohit has always been extremely supportive to each contestant and made sure that they do the task with lots of dedication and fear nothing.

Well, in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Rohit had some interesting things to share about the current season.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! The new season set to go on air on this date

Talking about how the box office numbers never bothered him, Rohit said, ''I never faced any failure. Things have always been in his favour. So, he never had to think much about it.''

Talking about the contestant who is an underdog in this season, he said, ''This time, all the contestants have outdone themselves. They are performing in the best way possible.''

There are a lot of popular bahus from the TV world who are participating in the show.

Talking about how they have managed to change their bahu image, he said, ''It feels good to see that they are trying to break their image and do something new. but even the male contestants have done great work.''

When asked about a task which was nerve-wracking for him, he said, ''None for me as now I feel that the tasks are very easy for him because he does all the tasks very easily. Now it's like second nature to him.''

Well, the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be quite an interesting one.

Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, and Sriti Jha will be showing off their daredevil avatars.

The show will hit the small screens on 2nd July.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty confirms that the shoot has begun with this daredevil video