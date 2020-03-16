Exclusive! Rohit Shetty Sir is doing a brilliant job in films, but I would love to make him dance: Nishant Bhat on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of entertainment who come together and face all their fears. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs. The contestants were very good and performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Nishant Bhat talks about agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his excitement, and more

Any stunt you have followed?

No. I have not done anything as such, so whatever stunts will come to me will be new. I will try not to abort the stunt.

What will be the one thing you would to do with Rohit Shetty Sir in the form of a stunt?

Rohit Shetty Sir is doing a brilliant job in films, but I would love to make him dance as a stunt.

Good luck, Nishant.

