Exclusive! "Rohit Shetty sir is doing fab job in films but I would love to make him dance on fewer steps as a form of a stunt": Nishant Bhat on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: It was Asha Negi who convinced me to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi as I was initially apprehensive: Sriti Jha on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12!

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts. The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

In an exclusive conversation with Nishant Bhat, the dapper talks about his reason on agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his excitement and more

Tell us about your excitement for the show.

I am very excited to be the part of this show, it is big show and I feel lucky to be the part of this show and off course to meet Rohit sir and to get his guidance.

Any stunt you have followed?

So, practically in life we have not done anything as such, so whatever stunts will come to me is new so I will try not to abort the stunt.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Initially, I refused to be a part of the show; it was my family who convinced me' Aneri Vajani on her fears, agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

What will be the one thing you would to do with Rohit Shetty sir as form of a stunt?

Rohit Shetty sir is doing fab job in films but I would love to make him dance on fewer steps as a form of a stunt.

For more news and updates stay tuned to tellychakkar.com