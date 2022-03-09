EXCLUSIVE! Romil K Sharma to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of television shows are seeing changes in the storyline.

Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai which has been running on small screens for quite some time has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

The show has also seen many entries post 8 years of a leap.

And now, Punyashlok Ahilyabai is all set to witness a new entry soon.

Actor Romil K Sharma is roped in for the show.

The actor will be seen playing the role of Dushyant who is Sarja's husband.

Well, Romil's entry will bring new twists to the story.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai stars Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani in the lead roles.

