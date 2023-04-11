Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Bhagya Lakshmi”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in lead rolws and it is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

These days the track is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma roped in for web series Purani Haveli ka Rahasya

As per sources, Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Bhagya Lakshmi.

His character’s name is Raja and he would be essaying the role of a Pimp in the serial and maximum of his scenes would be with the actress.

He is a known actor and he is best known for his roles in serials like Urani Haveli Ka Rahsya, Nazar ,Main Myke Challi Jaungi, Maddam Sir, Anamika, Welcome Home etc.

It will be interesting to see how his character would bring in twists and turns in the serial.

The show is doing well and it's among the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Romil K Sharma to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai