Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Bhagya Lakshmi”

Bhagya Lakshmi one of the most successful and loved shows on television. Now soon there is going to be an entry in the show where Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma has been roped in for the show.
Romil

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in lead rolws and it is one of the favorite shows of the audience.

These days the track is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Bhagya Lakshmi.

His character’s name is Raja and he would be essaying the role of a Pimp in the serial and maximum of his scenes would be with the actress.

He is a known actor and he is best known for his roles in serials like Urani Haveli Ka Rahsya, Nazar ,Main Myke Challi Jaungi, Maddam Sir, Anamika, Welcome Home etc.

It will be interesting to see how his character would bring in twists and turns in the serial.

The show is doing well and it's among the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

