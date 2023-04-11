Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kundali Bhagya”

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful and loved shows on television. Now soon there is going to be an entry in the show where Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 16:37
ROMIL K SHARMA

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

These days the track is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Romil K Sharma to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai

As per sources, Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Kundali Bhagya.

His character’s name is Raja and he would be essaying the role of a Pimp in the serial and maximum of his scenes would be with the actress.

He is a known actor  and he is best known for his roles in serials like Urani Haveli Ka Rahsya, Nazar ,Main Myke Challi Jaungi, Maddam Sir, Anamika, Welcome Home etc.

It will be interesting to see how his character would bring in twists and turns in the serial.

The show is doing well and it's among the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Romil K Sharma to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor Preeta PalVeer Rajveer Shaurya Palki Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Romil K Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
IIIA - India International Influencer Awards 2023 is a grand success
MUMBAI : It is another year of grand success for Eventz Factory & Kunal Thakkar as the award show IIIA - INDIA...
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV
MUMBAI : There are numerous projects in the pipeline as an offering of complete masala entertainment to the viewers of...
Oh La La! Sanaya Pithawalla looks super-hot as enjoys her vacation in Africa
MUMBAI :  Actress Sanaya Pithawalla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her cuteness and her...
Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds
MUMBAI :  Housefull 5 is one of the most awaited films. The film has been in the news for quite some time now. The film...
Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kundali Bhagya”
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
It’s a wrap! Yukti Kapoor shares her last memories from the set of Keh Doon Tumhein
MUMBAI :Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus is one show which has had an unconventional storyline.While saas-bahu dramas are...
Recent Stories
Housefull 5
Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kunal Thakkar
IIIA - India International Influencer Awards 2023 is a grand success
Rajesh Sharma
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV
Yukti Kapoor
It’s a wrap! Yukti Kapoor shares her last memories from the set of Keh Doon Tumhein
Barsatein
Ooh La La! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s on-screen romance on Barsatein is too hot to handle
Shiv Shakti
Exclusive! The beauty of Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav is that the casting done is very good: Amaranth Kumar on his experience shooting for the Colors show
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande slams the door at Sana Raees Khan’s face as she shares her dislikes for her