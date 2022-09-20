EXCLUSIVE! Ronit Roy gets candid about his career; says "I will never say no to Ekta Kapoor, till my dying day"

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is popularly known for his role as Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. That role also landed him in Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani.

He has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a dance reality show in 2007, and another show, Yeh Hai Jalwa in 2008 as a contestant. In 2010, he starred in Sony TV's popular courtroom drama show Adaalat.

Roy made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Jaan Tere Naam (1992) which was a commercial success. He starred with Aditya Pancholi and Kishori Shahane in Bomb Blast (1993), which was also a commercial success.

After his success on TV, Roy featured in more Hindi films in supporting roles. In 2010, he starred in the critically acclaimed film Udaan. He next starred in films such as Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots, Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Deepa Mehta's Midnight's Children, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala (produced by Ekta Kapoor), and Anurag Kashyap's Ugly.

He later appeared in 2 States in which his performance received much appreciation. In 2017, he also shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, playing the role of an antagonist.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know some interesting insights about his career.

You have done a lot of work with Ekta Kapoor. Is there a role you regret playing?

“I never had any regrets. It’s not important that everything has to work out well. Some things work out in a glorious way, some don’t. One thing that was always clear in my mind is that this is the woman who has given me a second life as an actor. I have never said no to her. I will never, till my dying day, say no to anything she wants.”

You have done a lot of work but is there a type of role you still want to explore?

“I don’t think so much. I have better things to put my mind to. The only dream role I will never get is that of James Bond 007. There is a conscious effort to not do work that does not have challenges. I am a simple man. I don’t want huge mansions; I want my family to stay closer. I am happy where I am. So the little work that I do is from the huge amount of work I get offered. The logic needs to fall in place for me”

Do you watch yourself on screen? How brutal are you when you see your own performance?

“Yes, I do watch myself on screen and I am very brutal about it. I am brutal while I am performing as well. I never look at the monitor because I am an old school actor and I trust the director’s call. But I do watch myself on the screen once the project is released.”

