Exclusive! Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh bags Shemaroo’s next?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

We have an exclusive update about the show that will air on Shemaroo.

Also read: Exclusive! Actress Shraddha Singh bags Shoaib Ibrahim starrer Ajooni

We heard that Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh has bagged Shemaroo’s next.

The details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us.

Also read: Exclusive! Channa Mereya actor Ashish Kaul roped in for Shemaroo’s First Show

Shemaroo is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years.

With its TV channel, the platform is all set to expand its viewership. The entertainment channel is all set to launch its first show. Yes, you read that right.

How excited are you to see the actress in Shemaroo’s next?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.