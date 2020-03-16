Exclusive! Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh bags Shemaroo’s next?

Shemaroo is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 17:28
Exclusive! Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh bags Shemaroo’s next?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

We have an exclusive update about the show that will air on Shemaroo.

Also read: Exclusive! Actress Shraddha Singh bags Shoaib Ibrahim starrer Ajooni

We heard that Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh has bagged Shemaroo’s next.

The details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us.

Also read: Exclusive! Channa Mereya actor Ashish Kaul roped in for Shemaroo’s First Show

Shemaroo is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years.

With its TV channel, the platform is all set to expand its viewership. The entertainment channel is all set to launch its first show. Yes, you read that right.

How excited are you to see the actress in Shemaroo’s next?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Sumati Singh TV actress hindi tv news Shemaroo TellyChakkar exclusive Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop TV news TellyChakkat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 17:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan’s chemistry takes the internet on fire; are the two in a relationship
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
LOVELY! Ram and Pihu's bond gets STRONGER, Priya is elated to see this in Sony TV's Bade AChhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for some beautiful moments. We all know...
CONFESSION TIME! Alok will spill out the actual truth, Nima and Suresh very happy in Colors Nima Denzongpa
MUMBAI: Colors' show Nima Denzongpa is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.Surabhi Das is...
SEXY! From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Shraddha Arya-Surbhi Chandna, TV stars who posed cosily in the bathtub; see the photos inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly town.Well, here in this article we bring to you a...
AWW! This is what Anjali Tatrari aka Krisha will miss about working on the sets of Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na
MUMBAI : Anjali Tatrari and Avinesh Rekhi starrer show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na launched on a grand note last year on...
Shocking Revelation! Disha Patani was prone to road accidents and it has connection with Ranbir Kapoor, Details inside
MUMBAI: Disha Patani who is currently extremely busy promoting her soon-to-release action thriller Ek Villain Returns...
Recent Stories
Shocking Revelation! Disha Patani was prone to road accidents and it has connection with Ranbir Kapoor, Details inside
Shocking Revelation! Disha Patani was prone to road accidents and it has connection with Ranbir Kapoor, Details inside
Latest Video