Exclusive! Roselyn Dsouza bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show on Star Plus

Mukta Dhond is all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus which will have actors like Siddharth Vasudev, Rajveer Singh, Gungun Uprari and Pakkhi Hegde and many other actors will be seen playing pivotal roles in the show. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 15:20
Ace producer Mukta Dhond is known for presenting some amazing shows over the years.

She is now all set to roll out a new show soon on Star Plus.

TellyChakkar was the first one to update you that actor Siddharth Vasudev will be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Siddharth's character yet.

We also reported about actress Gungun Uprari who is all set to join the star cast.

Apart from Gungun, Siddharth and Suraj Bharawaj, Pakkhi Hegde among others are also roped in for the show. 

And now, one more actress is all set to join the show's star cast. 

Actress Roselyn Dsouza is roped in for the show. 

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

The show will be produced under the banner of Bits and Bots Media.

We had also revealed that Rajveer Singh is playing the lead in the show.

Internet sensation Celesti Bairagey will be playing the lead role.

