Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

The show is all set to take a generational leap. Other than the leap coming in, Ram and Priya are also going to leave the show. A new cast is all set to enter the show now.

Recently Nakuul Mehta posted an emotional note to his character Ram Kapoor. The post had comments from Ekta Kapoor and all the cast members of the show. Even Disha Parmar later posted a note to her character Priya and the post was loved by all co-actors of the show and her fans.

We had informed earlier about Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai being roped in for the show after leap.

Also, Pooja Bannerjee will be playing the role of Pihu.

As per sources, Roshan Kapoor is also roped in for the show where he will be playing the role of Maahir.

Maahir has worked in many TV commercials and this is going to be his debut show.

