Exclusive! “Roshesh Sarabhai is very special for me, it is Immortal and legend” Rajesh Kumar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 20:11
Rajesh

MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space, with his beautiful characters and across the television, movies and IOTT shows, the actor has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming project of the actor.

During exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajesh Kumar spoke in detail about his one of the most loved characters Roshesh Sarabhai on television and also on his upcoming projects

Rajesh Kumar on types of characters he looks forward to do

Rajesh Kumar says that many people do not know that he is from Bihar, just because he has done so many shows where he has played different Gujarati characters. People think he is from Gujarat. Well he is really looking to play a proper Bihari character with some maturity in the character. He is really looking forward to doing characters which are adding value to the entire story and especially is looking forward to doing more of the negative characters.

Rajesh Kumar on being noticed as Roshesh Sarabhai till today

Rajesh Kumar says that it is a great feeling to be addressed as Roshesh Sarabhai till today, it has been 2 decades since this character has came into his life, he adds it is really happy and surprising to see that something you have done at the initial stage which is remembered till today by the fans and audience, Roshesh Sarabhai is really very special, it is Immortal and legend.

Rajesh Kumar on his upcoming projects

Rajesh Kumar shares that he has three movies in the pipeline which the fans will see towards the end of the year, he also has 3 OTT shows Rana Naidu season 2, Kota Factory season 2 and Yeh Meri Family season 2.

ALSO READ - Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

 

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 20:11

Comments

Add new comment

