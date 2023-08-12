Exclusive! Rowdy Rathore actress Rinku Worah roped in for Sony Sab’s Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke

Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke is a new show that has been launched on Sony Sab and it stars Nishant Malkani and Isha Sharma in lead roles. As per sources, Rinku Worah will be entering the show soon.
A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.

Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke is a new show that began just a few days back on Sony Sab and the show are doing well and the audiences are connected to the show.

The show is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner Alchemy Films Private Limited.

Nishant Malkani and Isha Sharma play the leading roles in the show. TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years.

Angad Hasija and Ankita Singh, Krissan Barretto are also a part of the show.

As per sources,  Rowdy Rathore actress Rinku Worah has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be a happy, fun loving,  Punjabi lady who wants Pashmina to get married to her son.

Rinku is a known personality of television and she is best known for her roles in television Na Aana Is Des Laado,Udaan ,Shararat etc.

She is also known for her roles in the movie Rowdy Rathore.  

A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony SAB on October 25.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Rinku Worah what twists and turns would come in the show.

