Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Kirron Arya is all set to be seen in the upcoming tv serial titled Tose Naina Milaike, yes you heard right Actress Kirron Arya who was seen and loved in the movie RRR is now all set to be seen in the television serial Tose Naina Milaike for Dangal TV.

ALSO READ –Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Vinod Goswami roped on for Dangal TV’s Tose Naina Milaike

Well, the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actress has to offer with the serial.

What are your views on this news? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Exclusive! “It is a bit different, most of the characters that we see can be divided easily into positive or negative, supportive or in grey shade”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, his character and more