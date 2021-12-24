EXCLUSIVE! Rubina Dilaik, Sonarika Bhadoria and Drashti Dhami APPROACHED for Rajan Shahi's NEXT?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of news for fans and avid readers.

Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster show for Star Bharat. The show is set to be a romantic saga.

Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline. Star Bharat's Love Saga by Rajan Shahi to have three leading ladies. One has been speculated to be Hiba Nawab but there is no confirmation from the channel yet. The show is said to have a big budget and the ensemble that has come out shall add icing on the cake.

Now the exclusive news is that Bigg Boss 14's Winner Rubina Dilaik, Ishq Mein Marjawaan's Sonarika Bhadoria and Empire's Drashti Dhami, have been approached for the show, a source revealed that they are keen on casting the gorgeous ladies, though things aren't finalised yet. Well, we can't wait to know about it soon.

Well, it is surely going to be interesting to see what the new love saga has to offer to the viewers.

Are you all excited about the upcoming show?

