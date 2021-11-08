EXCLUSIVE! Ruchi Kaushal to ENTER Colors' Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has begun to take place in the viewers’ routine bringing a slice of life from Kolkata. The show has Karan Suchak, Ishita Dutta, and Harshad Arora in the lead as Anurag, Kajol, and Arjun. The story revolves around the three.

Now the exclusive news is that Ruchi Kaushal will enter the show as Pushpa, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently in the show, While Anurag is not ready to spare Naina for what she is trying to do with Kajol when Kajol is not even coming between her and Arjun. The argument between Anurag and Naina gets heated and now it would be highly intensified to watch how Anurag will save Kajol's dignity from falling into a major mess.

