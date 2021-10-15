EXCLUSIVE: Rudrakaal fame Niharika Chouksey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

Star Plus' popular and longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai will soon be taking a generation leap.

There has already been a lot of reports about the same.

Popular jodi Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit has left the fans heartbroken.

Mohsin has already shot for his last episode.

Barrister Babu fame Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant has been roped in to play the female leads of the show.

Now we have it that actress Niharika Chouksey has been roped in to play an important part in the show.

According to our reliable sources, Niharika will be seen essaying the character of 'Nishtha' on the show who will be a social media star.

The actress has done many TV advertisements and Star Plus' Rudrakaal. She also has several upcoming Bollywood movies in her kitty.

