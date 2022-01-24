EXCLUSIVE! Rudrakaal fame Nitin Sharma JOINS the cast of Q TV's Balam Pichkaari

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Now the exclusive news is that Nitin Sharma joins the cast of Q TV's Balam Pichkaari. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have earlier seen Rudrakaal and various other shows.

The show features Manish Raisinghani and Megha Chakraborty in the lead roles. Apart from them Meenakshi Sethi, Minoli Nandwana, Bhoomi Shukla, Sagar Saini, Jitendra Trehan, Pooja Negi are a pivotal part of the show.

