Exclusive! Ruhan Kapoor roped in for Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We have exclusively learned that child artist Ruhan Kapoor has been roped in for the show Swaran Ghar. The details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Also read: SUPER INTERESTING! Check out the FIRST LOOK of the Bedis from Colors' Swaran Ghar

The ensemble of the show has stalwarts like Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Bose Roy, the story of Swaran and Kanwaljeet brings a never-heard concept to television.

Well, now the exciting news is that Swaran Ghar is all set to go on floors from 28th February at 8:30 PM replacing Balika Vadhu 2. We are all excited to meet the Bedis.

The story narrates an emotional separation between the parents and their kids and reveals that even you can divorce your spouse then why not the kids if the relationship has only turned into a formality. All this while when you thought your kids would be your support in Oldage but they decide to turn their backs on you when you retire from your lifelong job and responsibilities.

Indeed, the show is along the lines of Baghban with a similar vibe of three sons, but none of them was keen on taking up their parent's responsibility, while the parents are now firm on their decision to divorce such children and live peacefully without them. The concept is quite fresh on Television, it has already intrigued the viewers with its first promo. We can't wait to see what the show has to offer.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read: BREAKING! Dreamiyata's Swaran Ghar will go on air from this date replacing Balika Vadhu 2