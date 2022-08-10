Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna speak about their experiences on working with the ace producer Rajan Shahi and gives credit to him on winning seventeen awards at Indian Telly Awards 2023

Rupali and Gaurav are two superstars on television currently and their characters Anuj and Anupama have become household name and during the Indian Telly Awards 2023 they have won many awards and credited the win to Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, the storyline of the show is focused on the separation of Anupama and Anuj, and how Anupama is left heartbroken. Anuj decides to break the marriage and is adamant about it. 

With such a heavy felt track on, the show is still going good, as the actors get along with each other very well. 

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are good friends in real life and they have a really great bond with each other. 

We have seen many BTS videos, where Rupali and Gaurav are seen having fun together on sets. They have also come live on Instagram a couple of times to stay connected with their maAn fans.

Recently in the Indian Telly Awards 2023 the show Anupama won a lot of awards and they took the trophies home and the entire cast and crew were happy and delighted to take the award.

While interacting with the media, Rupali said that both the shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are like family and they all have grown up under the shadow of Deepa Shahi and her blessings and she is thankful to Rajan sir for giving her such lovely opportunities.

Gaurav said that I have always said that there is no story teller like Rajan sir, and am so blessed that he chose me to play this character. He knows the pulse of the actors and we are all here standing with the award because of him.

Well, there is no doubt that Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two of the most loved and successful shows on television.

